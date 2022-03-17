Economist Charges Gov’t To Block Leakages In Procurement Contracts  

The Reverend Dr. Worlanyo Mensah, the Executive Director, Center for Greater Impact Africa has called on the government to do more block procurement breaches to accumulate revenue for development.

He said it was important to ensure efficient management of state resources and money, especially, in the areas of procurement.

“If the government wants to get more revenue, then we should be able to audit the leakage within the system. If the government is asking the citizens to tighten up their seatbelt to help rescue the country, there should be a corresponding initiative from the state to check all the loopholes in the procurement system to encourage the citizens to voluntarily tighten the belt.”

The Rev Dr Mensah, who made the call at a forum in Tema, noted that checking corruption in the procurement system could help to accumulate more money to tackle the country’s development needs.

“The Center for Greater Impact Africa is entreating the government to strengthen the legal regime to deal robustly with people who misapply and mismanage state funds.”

The Rev Dr Mensah urged the government to be proactive in its handling of economic – develop pro-poor interventions.

He also suggested the building of a robust pharmaceutical industry, saying the COVID-19 had taught the country not to rely on imports.

“So once the government begins to think of making sure that it stabilizes the economy, it now needs to support the few pharmaceutical industries on our shores.

“Look at the amount of money we spent in buying COVID-19 drugs, we could have produced all these drugs and those monies would have remained in our economy and boosted employment situation”.

Rev. Dr Mensah hailed the government’s pledge to support the pharmaceutical industry, saying, “I think it’s a nice strategic agenda for the state and I believe that if we can take all these processes and policies as stated in the budget then it’s going to be a nice platform to begin to have a good economy”.