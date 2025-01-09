Economist Claims Free SHS Programme Ended Under Akufo-Addo, Urges Mahama to Revive It

Development Economist Michael Ayamga Adongo has argued that the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which was introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, effectively ended before the former president left office.

Adongo’s comments come amid concerns raised by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), which has urged parents to supply their children with food, as many schools face food shortages and are rationing supplies. CHASS explained that the lack of food supplies has made it increasingly difficult for the schools to provide for their students, leaving parents to shoulder part of the responsibility.

In response to this, Adongo pointed out that if parents now have to pay for feeding, it indicates that the Free SHS programme, as it was initially implemented, no longer exists. He emphasized that the programme had effectively ended with Akufo-Addo’s tenure and called for the current administration to revive and improve upon it.

In a series of social media posts, Adongo made his position clear: “FREE SHS ENDED BEFORE AKUFFO ADDO LEFT OFFICE!!!! It will be restored and improved.” He also expressed hope that President John Dramani Mahama would relaunch the programme and streamline its implementation, similar to the reintroduction of teacher trainee allowances during his previous tenure.

The comments highlight growing concerns over the sustainability of the Free SHS programme and the increasing burden on parents to ensure their children’s welfare. Adongo’s statements further fuel the ongoing debate about the future of the programme and the challenges it faces in its current form.