Economist Condemns Biased Analysis of Cedi’s Performance

Dr. Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP), has criticized analysts for inconsistent narratives regarding the Ghanaian cedi’s recent appreciation against the US dollar.

In a Facebook post, he accused some commentators of selectively crediting the Mahama administration for the currency’s gains while attributing economic challenges to the previous government, calling the approach “dishonest.”

“Analysts claim the cedi’s strength stems from external factors and current-year policies but dismiss debt concerns by saying the government is only 100 days old. Where is the consistency?” Nyame-Baafi questioned. He urged rigor in evaluating policy impacts, asking: “When was the 2025 budget enacted? How long have these policies been in effect? Can they already yield meaningful results?”

While some attribute the cedi’s gains to Mahama-era fiscal measures, Nyame-Baafi argues such claims lack empirical grounding. He stressed that debt accumulation and currency performance require holistic, non-partisan analysis. “Narratives without data are just spin. Context and evidence matter,” he concluded.

The debate underscores tensions in Ghana’s economic discourse, where political biases often overshadow objective evaluation. Nyame-Baafi’s critique highlights the need for transparency in assessing policy efficacy amid the cedi’s volatility and broader fiscal challenges.