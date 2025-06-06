Economist Credits Ofori-Atta for Ghana’s Economic Turnaround

Development economist Dr. George Domfe attributes Ghana’s improving economic stability to policies spearheaded by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, particularly the domestic debt restructuring program (DDEP).

The Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana stated the DDEP drastically reduced foreign currency outflows for debt servicing, enabling current reserve growth and exchange rate management.

“Without the DDEP and other policies by Ofori-Atta, the economy’s current performance would be impossible,” Domfe asserted, noting Ghana’s external debt dropped 37% ($5 billion) with $4.3 billion in service savings. He highlighted the Bank of Ghana’s recent $1 billion forex market intervention—funded by expanded reserves—as pivotal to the cedi’s strength, alongside lower global oil prices and reduced contractor payments.

While acknowledging external factors, Domfe emphasized Ofori-Atta’s structural reforms laid groundwork for IMF-backed recovery. The economist described the $5 billion debt reduction as critical for refocusing on sustainable growth, calling it a “testament to Ghana’s economic dedication.” The remarks spotlight ongoing debates about policy impacts amid Ghana’s managed float exchange regime and three-year IMF program.