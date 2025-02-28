Economist Challenges Mahama’s Economic Crisis Claims, Highlights Recovery Indicators

A heated debate over Ghana’s economic health has emerged after President John Dramani Mahama described the nation’s financial state as “dire” during his recent State of the Nation Address.

However, prominent economist Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim has pushed back against the characterization, calling the President’s crisis narrative exaggerated and inconsistent with measurable progress.

Speaking to lawmakers last week, Mahama warned of “unprecedented hardships” facing Ghanaians, citing inherited economic challenges he claimed were “overwhelming and never anticipated.” He pledged sweeping reforms to stabilize the economy, framing his administration’s agenda as a rescue mission. But Dr. Anim, in an interview with News Ghana, countered that key macroeconomic indicators contradict the bleak portrayal.

“Respectfully, the data does not align with the assertion of a crisis,” Anim stated. He pointed to recent declines in inflation, improved foreign exchange reserves, and incremental GDP growth as evidence of a “rebounding, not collapsing” economy. While acknowledging persistent challenges—including high public debt and currency volatility—Anim argued that labeling the situation a “crisis” risks undermining public confidence and foreign investor trust.

The economist also highlighted a paradox in Mahama’s rhetoric. “If the economy were truly in freefall, the government couldn’t realistically fund the ambitious programs it’s proposing,” he noted, referencing the President’s pledges to expand infrastructure, social services, and industrial projects. Anim questioned how a cash-strapped administration could finance rapid transformation without sustainable revenue streams or external support.

Political analysts suggest the clash reflects broader tensions over economic storytelling. Mahama, leading a coalition government, may be tempering expectations ahead of tough reforms, while critics like Anim emphasize stability to reassure markets. Economists outside the dispute acknowledge Ghana’s mixed signals: the cedi has steadied after sharp declines, yet debt servicing still consumes nearly half of national revenue.

Public reaction remains divided. Traders in Accra’s Makola Market report stagnant sales and rising import costs, echoing Mahama’s hardship claims. Conversely, agricultural exporters cite better access to credit and fewer supply chain disruptions compared to pandemic-era lows.

As the government finalizes its budget, the dispute underscores a pivotal question: does Ghana face a crisis demanding emergency measures, or a recovery requiring strategic patience? The answer, experts say, may shape not only policy but the nation’s credibility in navigating a complex economic crossroads.