Economist Patrick Asuming Critiques Election Promises, Urges Focus on Economic Reality

A leading economist from the University of Ghana, Patrick Asuming, has warned that the country’s economic challenges demand more than just election promises, urging political parties to present concrete, long-term solutions.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on Ghana Decides on TV3, Asuming expressed concern over the disconnect between political manifestos and the realities of the Ghanaian economy. While both major political parties emphasize job creation, he argued that their proposed solutions fail to address the root cause of the nation’s economic struggles.

Asuming highlighted that although there is a significant focus on youth training, the critical issue remains: the economy is not generating enough jobs to accommodate the growing number of skilled workers. “The economy itself is not generating enough jobs,” he stated, underscoring the mismatch between political promises and the economic landscape.

The renowned economist pointed to a disconnect between macroeconomic indicators, which may show positive growth, and the lived experiences of ordinary Ghanaians. “When you speak to Ghanaians, you see that there’s a disconnect between what the growth numbers are telling us and what people are feeling,” he explained.

This gap, according to Asuming, is partly due to the dominance of foreign-controlled sectors like mining and quarrying, which limit the participation of Ghanaian workers. Additionally, Asuming expressed concern about the informal sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are grappling with issues such as currency instability and rising costs.

Asuming criticized the manifestos for focusing on youth unemployment without adequately addressing the structural issues that prevent young people from benefiting from economic growth. He specifically addressed the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) proposed 24-hour economy policy, acknowledging that while it could foster a more attractive business environment, its long-term effectiveness remains uncertain.

“The 24-hour economy could create a better environment for businesses, but we need to assess how it will be implemented,” Asuming explained. He expressed cautious optimism, noting that its success would depend on stabilizing the macroeconomic environment and ensuring that any incentives offered would benefit ordinary Ghanaians.

He also raised concerns about the cost of such incentives and their potential impact on taxpayers. “Any incentive offered to businesses must be carefully considered to ensure it benefits the average Ghanaian,” he added.

Asuming concluded that for the policy to have a meaningful impact, more detailed and actionable plans are needed, and the underlying economic challenges must be addressed. As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, the real question remains whether these political promises will result in tangible changes for the nation’s youth and broader economic landscape.