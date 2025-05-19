Economist Proposes Private Sector Partnership for ECG Reform

Economist Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin has called for private sector involvement in the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution and revenue collection systems, while maintaining government ownership of the utility.

His proposal comes as Ghana grapples with severe energy sector inefficiencies, including 40% distribution losses and 15% revenue collection losses—figures far exceeding global benchmarks.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile program, Bokpin emphasized that such partnerships would bring much-needed capital and operational efficiency without privatizing ECG. “Government can remain the sole shareholder while inviting private expertise to manage distribution and collection,” he stated. The economist also highlighted systemic power mismanagement, citing anecdotal evidence of irregular electricity use by public institutions.

The recommendation aligns with Ghana’s IMF-backed structural reforms, which prioritize fiscal sustainability. Bokpin cautioned that without addressing these foundational issues, political promises like a 24-hour economy remain unrealistic. As ECG’s challenges continue to strain national resources, this proposal offers a potential pathway to stabilize Ghana’s energy sector.