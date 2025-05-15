Economist Rejects Price Control Calls Despite Cedi Gains

An economist has dismissed growing public demands for government-imposed price controls to reflect the Ghanaian cedi’s recent appreciation against the US dollar.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu of Pentecost University argues such measures would disrupt Ghana’s market economy while explaining why consumers haven’t seen immediate price reductions.

Speaking to The High Street Journal, Dr. Konadu explained that Ghana’s largely competitive markets make price controls unenforceable and counterproductive. “How do you enforce that? Are you going to use police?” he questioned, noting artificial price ceilings typically create shortages while floors cause surpluses. The economist emphasized that market forces naturally balance supply and demand without government intervention.

The delay in price adjustments stems from practical trade realities, according to Dr. Konadu. Goods currently sold in May markets were likely ordered in January when the exchange rate hovered around GH¢16 per dollar. “Traders can’t reduce prices without selling at a loss,” he explained, noting the two-to-three month lag between international orders and local retail availability.

While acknowledging trader tendencies to quickly hike prices during currency depreciation but delay reductions during appreciation, Dr. Konadu framed this as risk management rather than exploitation. He endorsed the Ghana Union of Traders Association’s approach of appealing to members’ conscience for gradual price adjustments as new inventory arrives.

The economist advised patience, predicting consumers should see measurable price drops within two months as goods purchased at improved exchange rates reach the market. His analysis underscores the complex dynamics of import-dependent economies, where currency gains take time to translate into consumer benefits without artificial market distortions.