Economist Touts Bank of Ghana Gold Coin as Stable Investment Hedge

As Ghanaian investors seek shelter from market volatility, economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has identified the Bank of Ghana’s gold coin as a reliable wealth preservation tool.

The recommendation comes amid global economic uncertainties that have eroded confidence in traditional investment vehicles.

Unlike paper currencies vulnerable to inflation and political shifts, gold has maintained intrinsic value across centuries, Acheampong noted. “Gold largely retains its value across business cycles,” the economist emphasized, describing the precious metal as both an asset class and insurance against financial instability. His endorsement spotlights the central bank’s initiative to democratize gold ownership through three coin denominations – 0.25, 0.5, and 1 ounce variants – priced between GH₵12,270 and GH₵46,693 as of last week.

The gold coin program, launched in 2024 through collaboration with state commodities firm GoldBod, serves dual purposes: providing citizens with inflation-resistant investment options while strengthening the central bank’s reserve backing for the cedi. This strategic move aligns with broader efforts to stabilize Ghana’s currency and reduce reliance on volatile foreign exchange markets.

Market analysts observe that gold’s appeal intensifies during economic downturns, as demonstrated during recent global recessions when bullion prices surged while other assets collapsed. With Ghana’s economy still navigating domestic and international headwinds, physical gold ownership offers retail investors a tangible safeguard against currency depreciation and stock market fluctuations.

The central bank’s direct involvement provides additional credibility to the initiative, differentiating it from private gold schemes that sometimes carry higher risks. As inflation concerns persist globally, the Ghana Gold Coin presents a rare investment vehicle that combines institutional backing with the timeless security of precious metals – a combination that could redefine wealth preservation strategies for Ghana’s middle class.