Economist Urges Ghana to Tackle Inflation with Supply-Side Reforms Over Monetary Fixes

Ghana’s stubborn inflation crisis, which closed 2024 at 23.8%—far exceeding the government’s 18% target—has reignited debates over the effectiveness of traditional monetary policies.

Economist Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim argues that the Bank of Ghana’s reliance on interest rate adjustments and liquidity management alone is insufficient to curb soaring prices. Instead, he insists practical solutions targeting production costs, supply bottlenecks, and infrastructure gaps are critical to addressing the root causes of inflation.

“Inflation in Ghana is fundamentally cost-push, driven by high energy tariffs, exorbitant transport fares, and expensive capital,” Dr. Anim explained in an interview with News Ghana. “Monetary tools are a temporary fix, but without tackling the structural issues inflating production costs, we’ll keep missing targets.” His critique aligns with calls from analysts like Dr. Richmond Atuahene and Dr. John Kwakye, who have long urged a overhaul of the central bank’s approach.

The stakes are high. Persistent inflation has eroded purchasing power, pushing households into poverty as stagnant wages clash with rising prices for food, utilities, and healthcare. Dr. Anim emphasizes that Ghana’s inflation is uniquely tied to logistical inefficiencies and import dependency. For instance, farmers in rural regions lose up to 40% of perishable goods due to poor roads, inflating urban market prices. Similarly, industries grappling with erratic power supply face higher operational costs, passed on to consumers.

To break this cycle, Dr. Anim proposes a three-pronged strategy: slashing energy costs through competitive power pricing, modernizing road networks to reduce transport delays, and boosting local production to curb reliance on imports. “Imagine tomatoes traveling from the Central Region to Accra in 40 minutes instead of four hours,” he said. “Efficient logistics alone could stabilize food prices.” Strengthening domestic manufacturing, he adds, would reduce demand for foreign exchange, easing pressure on the cedi and insulating the economy from global shocks.

These ideas come as Ghana’s new Bank of Ghana Governor signals a policy review, including the integration of data analytics and AI to forecast inflationary trends. While technocratic innovations may enhance precision, Dr. Anim warns against overestimating their impact. “Technology can’t fix potholes or lower electricity bills. We need tangible reforms, not just data models,” he cautioned.

The path forward demands a delicate balance. While monetary policy remains a lever for managing demand, experts agree that sustainable price stability hinges on dismantling supply-side barriers. For Ghana, this means prioritizing infrastructure investments, energy sector reforms, and agricultural modernization—a daunting but necessary shift to align policy with the lived realities of its citizens.

As policymakers weigh these options, the lesson is clear: inflation isn’t just a number to be tweaked by central bankers. It’s a reflection of systemic vulnerabilities that require ground-level solutions. Without them, Ghana’s cost-of-living crisis risks becoming a permanent fixture.