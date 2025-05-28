Economist Urges Mahama to End Ghana’s Reliance on IMF Bailouts

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a Senior Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to implement bold reforms that would break Ghana’s cycle of IMF dependence as the current $3 billion program nears its conclusion next year.

The economist warned that without decisive action, the country risks seeking its 18th IMF bailout in the future.

“Reckless election-year spending remains our fundamental problem,” Antwi-Danso told citinewsroom. “We borrow for consumption rather than investment, creating a dangerous pattern that must be broken during this legacy term.” The comments come as Ghana’s economy shows fragile recovery from high inflation, currency depreciation, and unsustainable debt levels under the IMF program.

While President Mahama has pledged fiscal discipline through an eight-pillar economic reset plan, concerns persist about post-program sustainability. Deloitte Ghana’s Country Managing Partner Daniel Kwadwo Owusu has advocated extending the IMF arrangement by one or two years to consolidate gains. The IMF itself identifies Ghana’s energy sector as one of the greatest ongoing risks to economic stability.

Structural reforms in public spending and energy sector management will prove crucial for maintaining macroeconomic stability after 2026. Analysts emphasize that breaking the IMF dependency cycle requires sustained political will beyond election cycles, particularly in curbing populist expenditures that undermine long-term fiscal health.