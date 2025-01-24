Economist Urges President Mahama to Stick to Promise of Lean Government

Development economist Michael Ayamga Adongo has urged President John Dramani Mahama to honor his campaign pledge of running a lean government, in light of recent calls for him to appoint more ministers.

Adongo’s comments come after Minority Leader Afenyo Markin suggested that the president apologize to Ghanaians for any underestimation of the scope of governance and consider expanding the number of ministers to better address national challenges.

However, in a Facebook post, Adongo, who works at the University of Development Studies, advised the president against following the former president’s path of expanding the executive team. He argued that instead of an apology, President Mahama should remain steadfast in his commitment to a smaller, more efficient government.

Adongo emphasized that Mahama should set a positive example by sticking to his promises and not allowing political pressures to derail his stance. “He doesn’t have to apologize to Ghanaians. He just has to be different from Akufo-Addo. Seriously, a low bar,” Adongo wrote, highlighting the importance of maintaining leadership integrity and adhering to campaign commitments.