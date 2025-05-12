Economist Warns Gyamfi’s Dollar Video Undermines Cedi Loyalty Campaign

A viral video showing NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi distributing U.S. dollars has drawn sharp criticism from economists, who warn the incident damages Ghana’s efforts to stabilize the local currency.

Dr. Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, a senior economist at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, called the footage “deeply unfortunate,” arguing it erodes public trust in the campaign to strengthen the cedi. The video features Gyamfi – who also serves as Acting CEO of state-owned GoldBod – handing $800 to televangelist Agradaa after she jokingly requested fuel money.

“This contradicts the very message we’re trying to send about having faith in our currency,” Dr. Nyame-Baafi told journalists. “When those urging Ghanaians to embrace the cedi are seen freely dealing in dollars, it creates dangerous perceptions about their true confidence in Ghana’s economic direction.”

The economist expressed concern the incident suggests some officials may privately prefer holding foreign currency despite public advocacy for cedi usage. GoldBod, which oversees Ghana’s gold reserves and foreign exchange operations, has yet to comment on the controversy surrounding its CEO.

The timing proves particularly sensitive as Ghana works to stabilize its economy following IMF bailout negotiations. The cedi has shown recent signs of recovery after months of depreciation, making consistent policy messaging crucial.

“This isn’t just about one individual,” Dr. Nyame-Baafi stressed. “Currency stability requires leadership by example. When the public sees double standards, it undermines the collective effort needed for long-term economic health.”

The controversy has sparked heated social media debate, with critics accusing Gyamfi of hypocrisy and defenders characterizing the exchange as a private act of generosity. Analysts suggest the incident may prompt closer scrutiny of how public officials manage foreign currency amid ongoing economic reforms.