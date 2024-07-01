Economists Support IMF’s Call for Fiscal Restraint Ahead of Ghana’s Elections

With the backing of economic experts, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised Ghana to exercise fiscal prudence as the country approaches the December 7 elections.

Following the IMF Board’s approval of the second review of Ghana’s $3 billion program, which includes the disbursement of $360 million, economists emphasize the importance of maintaining financial stability amidst electoral pressures.

Professor William Brafu-Insaidoo, Head of Data Science and Economic Policy at the University of Cape Coast, has drawn attention to the potential risks associated with increased spending during election periods. In an interview with Citi Business News, he underscored the need for measures to curb excessive expenditures aimed at appeasing voters temporarily.

In a stern warning, Prof. Brafu-Insaidoo cautioned, “In election years, there is often a tendency to inject money into the economy to sway voters. We must implement checks to ensure such practices do not compromise fiscal discipline.” His words underscore the gravity of the situation and the need for strict fiscal discipline.

As Ghana prepares to receive further disbursements from the IMF program, economists advocate for strategic financial management. This approach, they argue, will not only safeguard economic stability but also pave the way for sustainable growth beyond the electoral cycle, instilling a sense of optimism in the country’s economic future.