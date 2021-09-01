Economy class travelers to enjoy new digital options unveiled by Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest aviation group in Africa, has unveiled a new digital option dubbed My Sheba Space that enables economy class travelers to purchase one or more empty seats on board to get extra space and relax.

Ethiopian has responded to COVID 19 pandemic by introducing passenger safety guidelines implementing social distancing and sanitization measures in its ultra-modern Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and within the aircraft.

Reducing aircraft capacity and introduction of end to end passenger journey are among the initiatives Ethiopian has taken in its continued pursuit for elevated customer experience.

Remarking on MyShebaSpace, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said,

“With our agility in customer centric service offering and market responsiveness comes the need to provide convenience to those who need it. MyShebaSpace is introduced to allow esteemed clients who prefer to secure extra space and enjoy comfort while in economy class cabin.

Whatever we do to make people comfortable flying again is a manifestation of our desire to stay up, to offer better and be at the fore. We believe that our customers will enjoy the feeling of being in control of their journey.”

With bundled on-demand services and predictive intelligence, MyShebaSpace will offer

extra space with a reasonable top up starting from $30.

MyShebaSpace is not just about letting passengers pay extra to guarantee an empty seat next to them, it is about the airlines unwavering commitment to offer diversified options in line with changing customers’ demand.

MyShebaSpace requires a 72-hour window before flight time to secure extra seat and is accessible on Ethiopian website and mobile app for convenience.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that

will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven business units: Ethiopian

International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services, Ethiopian Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic). Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.