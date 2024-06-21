An expert group convened from June 12th to 13th, 2024, in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, to advance the establishment of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council in West Africa (ECOSOCC-WA).

The meeting focused on refining the foundational framework document, which emerged from earlier consultative sessions, and deliberated on a tentative 3-year work program and budget. These efforts aim to bolster civil society’s role in fostering peacebuilding and development across the ECOWAS community.

The gathering facilitated a deepened understanding of ECOSOCC-WA’s strategic significance in addressing current and potential socio-economic and political challenges within the ECOWAS region. Key sessions included presentations, plenary discussions, and interactive workshops, fostering collaboration among representatives from social and cultural ministries, the private sector, think tanks, and governance stakeholders across the 15 ECOWAS member states.

Central to ECOSOCC-WA’s mission is the establishment of a robust platform for ECOWAS Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), focusing on democracy, peace, and security initiatives. This platform aims to support ECOWAS’ 4×4 agenda and its priorities in peace and security, offering CSOs a pivotal role in regional integration, conflict resolution, and inclusive development efforts.

The meeting received crucial support from ECOWAS partners, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Strengthening Regional Peace and Stability in West Africa Program (SRPS), the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

This Cotonou meeting builds upon prior regional discussions held in Abuja, Nigeria, in February 2024, and an internal consultative workshop in Lagos, Nigeria, in December 2023. These engagements underscore the evolving role of CSOs as essential collaborators in bridging gaps between policymakers and the ECOWAS community, enhancing regional collaboration and effectiveness.