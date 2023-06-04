ECOWAS 48th Anniversary Celebrated In Mali: A Step Towards Consolidation

The ECOWAS Bureau in Mali, led by the Ministry for Malians Abroad and Af-rican Integration (MMEIA), marked the organization’s day on May 27, 2023. This event took place at the Azalai Salam Hotel in the capital with various dip-lomats, including the Ambassador of Senegal and Palestine, representatives from UN, African Union, Misahel, and others.

Ambassador Mário Gomes Fernandes, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali, highlighted the aims of ECOWAS since its creation in 1975, stressing economic, social, and cultural cooperation, and thanked technical and financial partners for their support in Mali’s multifaceted crisis. Ambassador Birame Mbagnick Diagne, the Dean of ECOWAS Ambassadors accredited to Mali and Senegalese Ambassador, pointed to challenges and successes, calling for an up-date to the protocols on democracy and good governance in light of current re-gional situations.

Both speakers outlined key achievements, including free movement of persons, conflict resolution, and the prospects of a common currency. Madame Tangara Nèma Guindo, MMEIA’s Secretary-General, reviewed ECOWAS and Mali’s in-tegration efforts, emphasising the Vision 2050 and the role of women and young people in the region’s future.

The successful implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2050 requires awareness, understanding, and the commitment of both internal and external stakeholders. The ceremony ended with a traditional African dinner and music.