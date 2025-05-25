ECOWAS 50th Anniversary: Benin Youth Shape Regional Vision Through Art

The ECOWAS Resident Representation in Benin engaged over 200 students in creative workshops from April 22 to May 2, 2025, as part of the bloc’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Held at CEG 1 Godomey and Collège Saint Romaric in Akassato, the initiative empowered youth to express their aspirations for West Africa through art, focusing on themes like education, agriculture, peace, and regional integration.

Students produced artworks envisioning a “united, integrated, and prosperous ECOWAS,” with selected pieces to debut at a public exhibition on May 30 in Cotonou and later at the regional “Golden Jubilee Village” in September 2025. The initiative aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which prioritizes transforming the bloc into a “community of peoples” through grassroots engagement.

“These young people remind us that West Africa’s future is being written today. We must empower them as builders of tomorrow,” stated the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Benin. The workshops, supported by cultural organization Ateliers Sika, included restitution sessions where students presented emotionally resonant works highlighting their commitment to regional unity.

The project underscores ECOWAS’ broader strategy to integrate youth voices into policymaking, particularly as the bloc addresses challenges like cross-border security and economic disparities. By fostering civic education through art, ECOWAS aims to strengthen collective identity among member states.

ECOWAS, established in 1975, marks its 50th anniversary amid efforts to revitalize public engagement. Vision 2050 seeks to deepen regional integration by emphasizing citizen participation over state-centric approaches.