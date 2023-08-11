ECOWAS Acts to Restore Order in Niger Amid Crisis

Heads of State and Government from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an extraordinary session on August 10, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria, under the leadership of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.

This unprecedented gathering was called in response to the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.

The extraordinary summit followed a recent meeting held on July 30, 2023, which aimed to address the escalating crisis in Niger. The situation, exacerbated by the detention of President Bazoum, had prompted ECOWAS to intensify its efforts towards finding a peaceful resolution.

Notable attendees at the summit included several ECOWAS Heads of State and Government or their representatives, such as H.E. Patrice Talon of Benin, H.E. Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, H.E. Macky Sall of Senegal, H.E. Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe of Togo, and more.

The summit also saw the presence of international dignitaries, including President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, and H.E. Amb. Adeoye Bankole, Commissioner for Peace and Security representing the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

During the summit, the ECOWAS Authority considered various crucial factors, including the reports presented by the ECOWAS Commission and the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff. They also discussed recent developments in Niger since the previous extraordinary summit and the diplomatic efforts made by ECOWAS to resolve the crisis.

The Authority expressed its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’état and the continued illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, along with his family and government members. The summit emphasized the responsibility of the military leadership of Niger for President Bazoum’s safety and security.

In response to the defiant rejection of diplomatic efforts, the ECOWAS Authority decided on several measures to address the crisis, including: Reiterating condemnation of the attempted coup and the detention of President Bazoum and upholding previously agreed-upon measures and principles.

The ECOWAS Authority expressed its continued commitment to resolving the crisis through peaceful means and thanked all individuals and entities involved in diplomatic efforts. The summit highlighted the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and acknowledged Nigeria’s role in hosting the extraordinary session.