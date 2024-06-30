ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee Meets in Abuja to Address Key Issues

The thirty-fifth meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commenced on June 28, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Over five days, stakeholders will engage in detailed discussions on administrative and financial issues pivotal to ECOWAS’s operational efficiency and sustainability.

In her welcome address, H.E. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the meeting’s significance in light of recent structural reforms within the Commission. These reforms have further underscored the pivotal role of the AFC in our operations. Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner for Internal Services, outlined the agenda and key topics to be addressed.

Opening the meeting, H.E. Amb. Olawale Emmanuel Awe, Chair of the AFC, underscored the committee’s pivotal role in overseeing ECOWAS’s administrative and financial operations.

This oversight is crucial in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of our operations. A primary focus of discussions includes the adoption of a new organogram following the reduction of the ECOWAS Commission from 15 members to 7, as well as reviewing the financial status as of June 15, 2024, and deliberating on the implementation of the Community Levy Protocol.

Key challenges, such as the efficient remittance of proceeds collected under the Community Levy Protocol (0.5% of the value of imported goods), will be addressed to ensure adequate funding for ECOWAS programs.

Amb. Awe emphasized, “Our community relies on our objective and impartial fulfillment of our mandate,” highlighting the AFC’s unwavering commitment to upholding ECOWAS’s financial and administrative integrity. This commitment is the cornerstone of our operations and ensures the trust and confidence of our stakeholders.