ECOWAS Adopts Decade-Long Labour Migration Plan to Strengthen West African Mobility

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has finalized its Labour Migration Strategy and Action Plan (2025–2035), a comprehensive framework designed to streamline labour mobility and safeguard migrant workers’ rights across the region.

The strategy was validated during a high-level workshop in Accra on 13 May 2025, attended by government officials, regional partners, and international organizations.

Ghana’s Minister for Labour, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, described the initiative as “a timely opportunity to move from fragmented policies to coordinated regional solutions.” The plan aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, emphasizing inclusive growth, sustainable development, and regional prosperity.

Key stakeholders, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), highlighted the need for harmonized data systems and stronger protections for migrant workers. The African Union and ILO also stressed the importance of translating the strategy into actionable national policies.

The workshop brought together over 50 representatives from ECOWAS member states and partner agencies to refine the strategy’s five pillars, which focus on formalizing mobility pathways, enhancing job-matching mechanisms, and expanding social protections. Funded by Sweden and Switzerland, the plan prioritizes gender equality, youth employment, and skills recognition.

This initiative marks a significant step in ECOWAS’s 50-year history, positioning the organization as a driver of regional integration and decent work for millions of West African workers.