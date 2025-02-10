ECOWAS Advances Digital Transformation Agenda at e-Government Forum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is stepping up its digital transformation efforts, as experts and officials gathered in The Gambia on February 6-7, 2025, for a high-level forum on e-government.

The event, part of the World Bank-funded West Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (WARDIP), brought together specialists from ECOWAS member states and the United Nations Department for Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) to review regional findings from the UN’s 2024 e-government survey and to deepen their understanding of data governance models anchored in Sustainable Development Goal 16 principles—accountability, effectiveness, and inclusiveness.

During the forum, the ECOWAS Commission unveiled its new digital sector development strategy for 2024-2029. The strategy ambitiously aims to position information and communications technologies as a key engine for economic growth and inclusion, ultimately striving to build a unified digital market that can drive sustainable and shared prosperity throughout West Africa. Speakers at the event highlighted not only the rapid pace of digital change but also the critical need for coordinated action to overcome persistent challenges such as cross-border data sharing, fragmented technical infrastructure, and uneven digital skill development across the region.

In his opening address, Commissioner Sédiko Douka, responsible for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, linked the forum’s objectives to the broader goals of ECOWAS’s Vision 2050 and the 2023-2027 Community Strategic Framework. He underscored that digital transformation is no longer optional but a fundamental pillar of inclusive and sustainable development. Douka emphasized that progress in e-commerce, e-health, e-agriculture, and e-education is essential to boost socio-economic activities and address the region’s longstanding challenges.

The forum also featured strong support from the United Nations, with Associate Expert Junho Lee, speaking on behalf of UN DESA’s Director for Public Institutions and Digital Government Division, reiterating the international commitment to bolstering e-government capabilities in West Africa. Lee stressed that transformation involves rethinking governance as much as it does implementing technology, advocating for renewed regional dialogues and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen both public and digital institutions.

Throughout the two-day meeting, experts exchanged updates on a variety of digital initiatives including digital identification systems, interoperability frameworks, artificial intelligence, and the expansion of national e-government platforms. A key outcome of the forum was the formulation of strategic recommendations designed to accelerate digital development across ECOWAS member states—a critical step toward enhancing the delivery of online public services and ensuring robust data governance.

The discussions resonated with a broader sentiment that digital transformation can serve as a powerful tool to unify a region marked by diverse challenges. Observers note that the emphasis on building a single digital market reflects a growing recognition that technological integration is pivotal not only for economic progress but also for fostering regional unity and security. As ECOWAS continues to pursue its digital ambitions, the forum’s collaborative approach offers a promising blueprint for aligning technological advancement with inclusive governance—a combination that may well redefine the region’s future socio-economic landscape.