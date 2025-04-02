ECOWAS Advances Regional Competition Policy at Praia Summit

West African nations convened in Praia, Cabo Verde, from March 26–29, 2025, for the 10th meeting of the ECOWAS Consultative Committee on Competition (CCC), marking a pivotal step in strengthening regional market fairness and consumer protection frameworks.

The summit focused on validating strategic documents aimed at harmonizing competition policies across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including guidelines for merger filings, market studies, and performance indicators to monitor anticompetitive practices.

Hosted by the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA), the gathering brought together member states, regulatory officials, and stakeholders to align efforts in fostering transparent markets and equitable trade practices. Executive Director of ERCA, Dr. Simeon K. Koffi, underscored the timing of the meeting, coinciding with ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary, as a milestone in deepening regional integration. “This collective action underscores our commitment to market efficiency and consumer welfare,” he stated, praising member states for their collaboration.

Key discussions centered on a proposed cooperation agreement to standardize competition and consumer protection rules, alongside mechanisms for sharing merger and acquisition filing fees. A market study targeting the cement industry—a sector prone to monopolistic practices—was also finalized to identify barriers to fair competition.

Cabo Verde’s Secretary of State for Finance, Alcindo Mota, emphasized the nation’s dedication to regional cooperation, noting ERCA’s critical role in bolstering national competition authorities. “Healthy competition drives innovation and equitable growth, benefits that extend beyond West Africa to the continent,” Mota said during the opening ceremony.

CCC Chairperson Dr. Talim Abe highlighted the urgency of addressing challenges in sectors like telecommunications, digital markets, and transport, where anticompetitive behavior risks stifling economic progress. Kelly Lopes, representing the ECOWAS Commission President, called for reinforced collaboration to ensure regulatory compliance and consumer protection.

The meeting concluded with commitments to enhance transparency and competitiveness within the ECOWAS Common Market, with delegates pledging to finalize policies by mid-2025. As regional economies grapple with post-pandemic recovery and global trade uncertainties, the Praia summit signals a unified push to embed fair competition as a cornerstone of sustainable development.