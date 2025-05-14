ECOWAS Advocates for Forest Sustainability at UN

Massandjé Touré Litse, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, represented West Africa at the 20th United Nations Forum on Forests in New York this week.

The high-level session, held from May 5 to 9, brought together global leaders to address sustainable forest management and its role in achieving international development goals.

In her keynote remarks, Touré Litse reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning regional efforts with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Agenda. She detailed key initiatives, including the Forest Convergence Plan and a 2023 strategy against illegal wildlife trafficking, which aim to combat deforestation while supporting economic growth. The Commissioner emphasized that these policies are critical to realizing ECOWAS Vision 2050, the bloc’s long-term blueprint for regional stability and prosperity.

During the forum, Touré Litse met with Rosalie Matondo, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister for the Forest Economy, to explore joint strategies for preserving vital ecosystems. The discussion highlighted shared challenges, such as illegal logging and habitat loss, and underscored the need for stronger cross-border cooperation.

The West African region, home to some of the world’s most biodiverse forests, faces increasing threats from climate change and unsustainable land use. ECOWAS has been actively working to harmonize environmental policies among its member states, but implementation remains uneven due to funding gaps and capacity limitations. The UN forum provided a crucial platform to advocate for greater international support, particularly in financing conservation projects and enforcing anti-trafficking measures.

As global demand for timber and agricultural land grows, the pressure on West Africa’s forests intensifies. Experts argue that without coordinated action, the region risks irreversible ecological damage, with severe consequences for both local livelihoods and global climate goals. Touré Litse’s participation signals ECOWAS’s determination to position forest conservation as a priority in broader development discussions, ensuring it remains central to the fight against climate change.