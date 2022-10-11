ECOWAS advocates for ratification of AU Protocol on Persons with Disabilities

The Regional Coordination and Training Meeting on Disability Inclusion in West Africa opened this Monday , October 10, 2022, in Accra, Ghana.

Organized by the Department in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), this meeting brings together experts from the Member States of the West African Regional Organization and those of the African Union Commission .

In his speech at the opening of the meeting, Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana regretted the fact that only three (3) ECOWAS countries out of the fifteen have ratified the Protocol to the African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (referred to as AfChHPR-PWDs in English), namely Mali, Burkina Faso and Togo. ” We must all unite to reverse this trend in order to contribute to the achievement of a fully integrated community of peoples in a peaceful and prosperous region endowed with solid institutions that respect fundamental freedoms and work for inclusive and sustainable development ” said Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil.

The Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana concluded his intervention with these words: “ To reiterate the call for action launched by Mr. António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, all countries are urged to fully implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to increase accessibility and to dismantle economic and other barriers to the active participation of persons with disabilities and their representative organisations ”.

For Ambassador Cessouma Minata Samaté , Commissioner of the African Union ( AU ) for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, the primary purpose of this meeting of Regional Coordination and Training of Experts in the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in West Africa, is to (i) popularize the Protocol ( AfChHPR-PWDs) to all ECOWAS Member States to enable them to better understand this continental legal document and its accompanying policy instruments, (ii) and promote its ratification and subsequent implementation .

In an address read to the participants , Ambassador Cessouma Minata Samaté reiterated her Department’s commitment to provide support to ECOWAS in the process of signing, ratifying, implementing and reporting on the Disability Architecture. of the AU (AUDA), while recalling that Ratification is only a significant step towards a good intention . “What matters most is the development and application of legal and legislative texts as well as relevant policies for the benefit of people living with disabilities,” added the Commissioner of the African Union.

For the Representative of HE General Umaro Sissoko Embalo , Acting President of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, Mrs. Paula Saad , General Directorate of Social Inclusion of Guinea Bissau, this meeting of regional experts must enable all Member States to work in synergy to put an end to violations of the fundamental rights of people with disabilities and reverse the trend to achieve their full inclusion.

In her solemn speech at the opening of the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities of Ghana, Master Esther Akua GYAMFI , informed the participants that the authorities of Ghana have instructed the National Council of Persons with Disabilities to coordinate and work with Disabled People’s Organizations and other relevant stakeholders for the signing and ratification of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

Maître Esther Akua GYAMFI, like the representative of the United Nations Regional Office for West Africa in charge of Human Rights in Ghana, thanked the ECOWAS Commission for this capacity building exercise for experts and sensitization of Member States, as well as its mobilization in favor of citizens of the region living with disabilities.