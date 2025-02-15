ECOWAS Agencies in Cabo Verde Strengthen Collaboration for Regional Energy and Maritime Goals

Key regional bodies under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened in Praia last week to align strategies on renewable energy, maritime security, and sustainable development, signaling a push for deeper institutional synergy in one of the bloc’s smallest member states.

The February 11 meeting, hosted by the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cabo Verde, brought together the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone G, and national officials to share progress updates and identify joint priorities. The talks underscored Cabo Verde’s growing role as a hub for ECOWAS initiatives despite its geographic isolation off West Africa’s coast.

Isa Morais, Coordinator of Cabo Verde’s ECOWAS National Office, emphasized the need for “integrated action” to address shared challenges. “Collaboration isn’t optional—it’s the backbone of regional resilience,” she stated, referencing Cabo Verde’s vulnerability to climate change and transnational maritime threats.

Capt. Seydina Djibril Mbengue, Director of MMCC Zone G, outlined the Centre’s first-year milestones, including improved coordination of anti-piracy patrols and illegal fishing crackdowns across the Atlantic waters of Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal. “Maritime security isn’t just about patrols; it’s about safeguarding livelihoods tied to the ocean,” he noted, pledging expanded regional intelligence-sharing networks by mid-2025.

ECREEE Executive Director Francis Sempore highlighted Cabo Verde’s strides in renewable energy, where solar and wind now supply over 30% of the archipelago’s electricity. “Our goal is to make Cabo Verde a blueprint for 100% renewable energy in ECOWAS,” he said, citing ongoing projects to electrify rural areas and retrofit public buildings with energy-efficient systems.

Kelly Lopes, Political Advisor to the ECOWAS Resident Representative, stressed the meeting’s broader significance. “When agencies operate in silos, progress stalls. This dialogue ensures our work in Cabo Verde—from energy to security—complements rather than contradicts.”

The closed-door session reportedly addressed funding gaps and logistical hurdles, particularly in deploying renewable technologies to Cabo Verde’s remotest islands and maintaining aging maritime surveillance equipment. While no formal agreements were announced, participants agreed to establish quarterly cross-agency reviews to track collaborative projects.

Analysts view the talks as a litmus test for ECOWAS’s ability to streamline operations in member states with limited resources. Cabo Verde, though politically stable, relies heavily on international aid and regional partnerships to meet its development targets. “ECOWAS can’t afford to be a paper tiger here,” said Praia-based policy expert Mariana Tavares. “Cabo Verdeans need tangible outcomes—lower energy costs, safer fisheries, and jobs.”

As the bloc grapples with crises elsewhere, from Sahelian instability to coastal piracy, the Praia meeting offers a tentative model for quieter, yet critical, collaboration. The true measure of success, however, will lie in translating dialogue into deliverables for the islands’ 600,000 residents.