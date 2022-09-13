ECOWAS agree on “smart” actions to halve number of road deaths by 2030

ECOWAS, Member States and relevant stakeholders agree on “smart” actions to halve the number of road deaths and serious injuries by 2030 through rigorous application of the new policy and the regional road safety charter.

Accra, 9 September 2022 – ECOWAS, through its Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, organized on 8 and 9 September 2022 in Accra, Ghana, a regional awareness workshop on the implementation of the new Community Road Safety Policy, Action Plan and Charter. Developed with the financial support of the EU, within the framework of the technical assistance project on regional transport governance in West Africa, the new ECOWAS Policy, Charter and Action Plan road safety, as well as the related monitoring and evaluation framework, were approved on December 12, 2021, during the 60th summit of the Conference of Heads of State and Government.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Sediko Douka, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, whose speech was delivered by Mr. Chris Appiah, Acting Director of Transport, welcomed participants to the workshop, the main objective of which, he said, was to create buy-in from Member States, stakeholders and partners for the Regional Policy, the Charter and the newly created Road Safety Action Plan. approved. The meeting also aimed to encourage all stakeholders to fight more effectively and better coordinate actions aimed at reducing the number of fatalities on national and regional road corridors.

He added: “The workshop should represent ECOWAS’ response to the second United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety, the overall objective of which is to reduce by at least 50% the number of fatalities and serious injuries on the roads by 2030. At the end of the deliberations, we will agree on viable modalities to effectively carry out the interventions of our Action Plan within the timeframes indicated, taking due account of our strengths, the opportunities that available to us and possible threats.In view of harmonization and synergy between continental and international initiatives, the workshop will also record presentations from the African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for ‘Africa (ECA) and the SSATP of the World Bank”.

In his address, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Ghana, recalled the efforts made to prepare a harmonized road safety policy and charter for the sub-region, noting also that the workshop offered the opportunity to agree on the timelines for the implementation of the Action Plan with a view to operationalizing the Policy and the Charter, as well as the modalities for implementation by all stakeholders.

“In Ghana, we believe that safer and more efficient mobility systems have a direct impact on our national economies. Therefore, we remain committed to promoting road safety in the country. We have built the capacity of our main road safety agency by giving it a stronger mandate to ensure that institutions comply with road safety standards, while providing for repressive measures in the event of breaches.We are also reviewing our legislation and regulations on road traffic to take into account developments and emerging trends in the road transport sector.In addition, Ghana has developed its third road safety management strategy, dubbed “National Road Safety Strategy IV (2021-2030 )”, a strategy in line with the second United Nations decade of action for road safety, the objective of which is to reduce 50% the number of deaths and serious injuries by 2030″.

The workshop continued with technical sessions during which the contents of the Policy, the Charter and the action plans were discussed at length. The main areas discussed included measures to regulate the age of imported second-hand vehicles, the use of motorcycles and tricycles, road design standards adapted to safety, the sustainable financing of activities related to the road safety, harmonization of driver training within the region, harmonization of data on road accidents, etc.

At the end of the workshop, an updated Regional Action Plan, setting benchmarks, objectives and a timeline for the implementation of activities, was adopted, for implementation by ECOWAS and Member States from the first quarter of 2023, thanks to the support of development partners and civil society actors.