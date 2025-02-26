The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued an urgent warning about a fraudulent Facebook account impersonating its Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray.

The fake profile, which uses Dr. Touray’s name and photograph, is being exploited by scammers to solicit money and sensitive information from unsuspecting members of the public, according to a statement released by the ECOWAS Directorate of Communication.

“H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray does not have a personal Facebook account, nor has he authorized anyone to create or manage social media profiles on his behalf,” the Commission emphasized. Official updates from the president are shared exclusively through ECOWAS’ verified institutional accounts on Facebook (Ecowas-Cedeao), Twitter/X (@Ecowas-Cedeao), Instagram (@Ecowas-Cedeao), and LinkedIn (@Ecowas-Cedeao).

Preliminary investigations reveal that the impersonators behind the fake account are targeting individuals across West Africa, falsely claiming affiliation with ECOWAS initiatives to extract funds. The Commission has reported the incident to law enforcement agencies, though no arrests have been disclosed yet.

ECOWAS urged the public to exercise extreme caution online, advising against engaging with the fraudulent profile or sharing personal details. “Do not respond to requests for money, promises of employment, or other offers tied to this account,” the statement read. “All legitimate ECOWAS communications are disseminated through our official channels.”

The warning comes amid rising concerns about cybercrime in West Africa, where phishing scams and identity theft have surged in recent years. Regional bodies like ECOWAS have increasingly become targets due to their visibility and public trust.

Authorities are working with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to take down the fake account. Meanwhile, ECOWAS reiterated its commitment to transparency, urging citizens to verify information directly through its website or certified social media pages.

“Vigilance is critical,” the Commission stated. “Report suspicious activity to local authorities immediately.”