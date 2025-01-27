ECOWAS Ambassador Highlights Support for Guinea-Bissau at UN Peacebuilding Meeting

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, participated in a key meeting of the UN Peace-Building Commission (PBC) on Guinea-Bissau held on January 22, 2025, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The meeting provided an important platform to reassess the UN’s engagement with Guinea-Bissau and allowed the country to present its peacebuilding priorities, seeking further support from international partners.

In her remarks, Ambassador Jawara-Njai praised the UN PBC for its ongoing efforts to assist Guinea-Bissau and emphasized ECOWAS’ commitment to supporting the country as it navigates its electoral cycle. She underscored ECOWAS’ efforts to promote peace, security, stability, and development in Guinea-Bissau, citing the deployment of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission and funding for socio-economic projects through the ECOWAS Regional Stabilization Fund and the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programmes.

Ambassador Jawara-Njai urged the UN and other partners to strengthen their cooperation with Guinea-Bissau, highlighting the need to bolster peacebuilding operations to ensure lasting peace and development in the country. Her remarks reinforced ECOWAS’ active role in supporting Guinea-Bissau’s journey toward a stable and prosperous future, while also calling for enhanced international collaboration to address the country’s complex challenges.