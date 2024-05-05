ECOWAS Ambassador in Guinea welcomes 3 extraordinary ambassadors

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, H.E. Mr Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, received three Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary accredited to the Republic of Guinea at the ECOWAS Office in Conakry on April 24 and 29, 2024.

Their Excellencies Troy FITRELL, Ambassador of the United States to Guinea, Ousmane SY, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to Guinea, and Lekoa Solly MOLLO, Ambassador of South Africa to Guinea.

E Abbassador AKA-BROU held private discussions with each diplomat on the transition process underway in Guinea, in particular the support of ECOWAS and its partners for the implementation of the agreed timetable for transition, and ECOWAS’ support for a peaceful and successful transition.

His Excellency Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, took the opportunity to reiterate ECOWAS’s commitment to support the Transition authorities in their efforts to achieve an inclusive and peaceful Transition.

For their part, the Ambassadors expressed their full support for the actions undertaken by ECOWAS to support of Guinea during this transitional period.

In the same vein, H.E.M. the Resident Representative received Mr. Ambroise HOUDART, Senior Program Manager BELT AFRICA and consultant for the NGO Europe.