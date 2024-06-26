ECOWAS Ambassadors Play a Key Role in Shaping the Regional Policy Agenda

The ECOWAS Commission convened the second meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Chaired by H.E. Dr Alieu Omar TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, and H.E. Ambassador Musa Sanu NUHU, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, the gathering brought together ambassadors accredited to the Commission for a crucial discussion on regional issues, setting the stage for upcoming statutory meetings.

During this session, diplomats examined pivotal topics, including the state of the ECOWAS community, updates on previous Council of Ministers’ recommendations, and reports on social protection and trade liberalisation efforts in West Africa. Discussions also encompassed proposals for ECOWAS reform and future initiatives to enhance regional integration and stability.

Additionally, a follow-up meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2024, to focus on security and peace matters, setting the stage for the crucial upcoming Ministerial Meeting on Mediation and Security in West Africa, to be held in Abuja next week.