ECOWAS and African Union Strengthen Ties in Second Peace and Security Meeting

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) will hold their second joint consultative meeting in Addis Ababa from 15–16 May 2025, reinforcing collaboration on peace, security, and governance across the continent.

The gathering follows the inaugural session held in Abuja in April 2024 and aims to assess progress, address challenges, and enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

Delegates will focus on West Africa and the Sahel’s evolving security landscape, aligning efforts under the AU Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and ECOWAS’s framework (EPSA). Key agenda items include reviewing ECOWAS’s 50-year milestones, combating terrorism, and strengthening institutional ties. A joint communiqué will outline actionable strategies and reaffirm shared commitments to democratic governance and stability.

The meeting will convene ambassadors from both councils, alongside experts in political affairs, humanitarian response, and early warning systems. This partnership underscores a unified approach to mediation, conflict prevention, and peacebuilding in Africa.

As regional threats grow more complex, ECOWAS and the AU continue to prioritize coordinated action a testament to their enduring alliance in fostering continental stability.