ECOWAS and EFCC Chairman Forge Collaboration Against Regional Crimes

On June 20, 2024, Ambassador Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, welcomed Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, Chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to discuss strategic collaboration between ECOWAS and the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA).

The courtesy visit aimed to strengthen ties ahead of NACIWA’s highly anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM), where EFCC, as the elected Chair in 2022 under ECOWAS facilitation, will play a pivotal role.

Critical discussions centered on bolstering regional cooperation to combat terrorism, disrupt terrorist financing and combat judicial corruption through structural reforms. Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah highlighted terrorism as a persistent threat in West Africa, emphasizing the need for cross-border collaboration amidst regional political shifts.

Addressing judicial corruption, Ambassador Musah underscored its detrimental impact on governance, calling for integrity in legal processes to uphold the rule of law over financial interests.

Chairman Olukoyede reaffirmed EFCC’s commitment to combatting economic crimes, stressing the interplay between security and economic stability. He urged joint efforts to combat illicit financial flows and enhance governance standards, stating, “We must synergize our efforts to advance regional stability and prosperity.”

ECOWAS, through its Directorate of Political Affairs, collaborates with partners like the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support NACIWA’s initiatives. The AGM aims to devise frameworks for asset recovery and cross-border investigations, reinforcing regional anti-corruption endeavors.

The meeting concluded with a strong and unwavering mutual commitment to deepen collaboration between ECOWAS and EFCC, underscoring their joint resolve to tackle transnational challenges and promote good governance across West Africa.