ECOWAS and EU Commissioners unveil West African development plan

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, met the ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray, during her visit to Abuja, Nigeria. She was also accompanied by European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson.

Commissioner Urpilainen said: “The EU is a long-term supporter of regional integration, which produces prosperity through added value. Currently, ECOWAS operates in politically challenging context. It has a central role in stabilising West Africa by promoting democracy, rule of law and economic cooperation. The EU supports its work and regional leadership. Today, I was happy to sign financing agreements worth over €210 million contributing to ECOWAS programmes. Many of these actions align with the objectives of the EU’s positive and sustainable Global Gateway investment strategy.”

ECOWAS Commission’s President Touray said: “We welcome the visit of the EU Delegation led by H.E. Ms Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, which aims at strengthening the ECOWAS-EU Cooperation. This strength of our equal partnership is being reflected today with the signing of 7 new financial agreements covering the areas of trade, migration, energy, and agriculture within the context of the Team Europe Global Strategy and in line with ECOWAS 4×4 Strategic objectives and ECOWAS Vision 2050.

We appreciate the EU’s continued strategic partnership with ECOWAS in providing support to addressing regional challenges in the areas of peace and security as well as on institutional capacity development. We note the progress made so far towards the implementation of the projects identified under the NDICI-Global Gateway.”

Commissioner Urpilainen and President Touray reaffirmed strong ties and deepening partnership between EU and ECOWAS towards West Africa’s peace, regional integration and prosperity. They confirmed mutual commitments made to peace and security in the Sahel and throughout the West African region, in a context of evolving complex politics and increased security challenges. They underlined their alignment on the situation in Niger and in transition countries and discussed ways to strengthen democratic processes and democratic governance in the region and to ensure the continuity of assistance to the local populations who are the first victims of the situation.

Commissioner Urpilainen and President Touray concluded the meeting with the signature of 7 financing agreements with a total EU support of €212.5 million with a focus on trade and regional integration, energy interconnectivity, renewable energy, affordable and clean energy, sustainable food systems, food security and migration.

This new financial package for West Africa will be soon complemented by additional support in the areas of peace and security, transport, water management, environment, digitalization, health and education. Under the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, the European Union committed to mobilize up to €150 billion in investments for Africa between 2021 and 2027 to accelerate an inclusive, green and digital transition that will boost regional economic integration, sustainable growth and decent job creation.