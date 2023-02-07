ECOWAS and EU Reaffirm Commitment to Regional Integration, International Peace and Security

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, participated in the twenty-third Political Dialogue with the European Union (EU) in Brussels on 6 February 2023.

This meeting took place at Ministerial Level under the Co-Chairmanship of H.E. Suzi Carla Barbosa, Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Chair of ECOWAS Council of Ministers and H.E. Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

ECOWAS and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to regional and international peace and security, as well as to the deepening of the regional integration process in West Africa. They agreed to further strengthen their cooperation, in the spirit of equal partnership, with a view to providing sustainable solutions to security, political, economic, humanitarian and environmental challenges in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the AU Agenda 2063, and the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The next ECOWAS-EU Ministerial Dialogue will be held in Abuja at a date to be determined.