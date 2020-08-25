The mediation delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Mali’s military junta failed to reach a consensus on the issue of power transition in Mali, the junta said on Monday.

“Nothing is stopped, nothing is decided in regard to the transition, its duration, its direction and the composition of the government to be put in place,” said Colonel-Major Ismael Wague, spokesman for Mali’s National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP).

“The architecture of the transition will be determined between us Malians here,” he said at the end of the negotiations between the ECOWAS delegation and the CNSP.

“We are in consultation with the ECOWAS and no decision will be taken without the political parties and the vital forces of the nation,” he said.

Goodluck Jonathan, the head of the ECOWAS mediation delegation, said that he cannot make any official statement at this moment on behalf of ECOWAS, since “we agreed on a number of issues, but there are some issues that we have not agreed on.”

Regarding the ECOWAS sanctions currently imposed against Mali, the heads of state and government will discuss the matter during the upcoming extraordinary summit scheduled for Aug. 26.

Keita, a democratically-elected president, announced Tuesday night, under the pressure of mutinous soldiers, his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s government.

Hours after Keita’s forced resignation, the ECOWAS decided to suspend Mali from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies, close all air and land borders with Mali, and stop all economic, commercial and financial flows and transactions with Mali.

During an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS, the heads of state and government decided to deploy a mediation delegation led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

The delegation, which arrived in Bamako on Saturday, have met various political forces in the country for a peaceful solution to the crisis.