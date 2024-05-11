Ecowas and Nigeria cooperate on how to reduce climate change effects

As part of the implementation of the regional climate strategy, the ECOWAS Commission, through the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, supported the National Council on Climate Change of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in organizing a workshop on the socialization of Nigeria’s long-term low-carbon development strategy, which took place on May 7, 2024, in Abuja.

The event brought together key stakeholders, experts, and policymakers to deliberate on strategic proposals for the fostering of sustainable development while mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

The workshop served as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and collectively charting a course to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 for Nigeria.

The Commission was represented by the Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources.