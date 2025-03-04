ECOWAS and Partners Strengthen Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria’s Conflict-Hit Katsina

A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission, alongside Nigerian government officials and humanitarian partners, recently concluded a field assessment in Katsina State to evaluate the impact of a $1 million stabilization fund aimed at supporting victims of terrorism in northern Nigeria.

The initiative, implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), has provided critical aid to over 15,000 beneficiaries since its launch in August 2024, offering cash transfers, nutritional support for malnourished children, and vocational training to empower vulnerable groups.

During the visit, officials highlighted the program’s multifaceted approach, which includes distributing food supplements to pregnant and nursing mothers, equipping families with skills in tailoring, baking, and crafts, and addressing mental health needs through psychological support for internally displaced persons (IDPs). A showcase of products made by trainees—ranging from handmade clothing to locally crafted stoves—saw all items sold out, underscoring the initiative’s success in fostering self-reliance.

“This intervention is about restoring dignity and building resilience,” said Mr. Godfrey Alozie of ECOWAS, emphasizing the bloc’s commitment to expanding support to more communities. The program, initially focused on Katsina and Jibia Local Government Areas, plans to extend to seven additional LGAs, targeting food insecurity and trauma recovery in regions battered by violence.

Dr. Mudasir Bindawa, Katsina’s Social Investment Program Coordinator, praised the collaboration with WFP and ECOWAS, noting that 7,447 residents have already benefited from cash grants and training. “These efforts are lifelines for families rebuilding their lives,” he added.

To ensure transparency, a Community Feedback Mechanism (CFM) center has been established, complete with a toll-free hotline and ICT tools to document grievances and track aid distribution. Staff will undergo six months of training to manage the system effectively.

In a bid to promote long-term sustainability, WFP and partners also launched a three-hectare communal vegetable farm in Katsina, supported by a solar-powered borehole for irrigation and a cold storage facility. The project, designed for 300 families, aims to bolster food security and economic stability.

Christophe Boutonnier, WFP’s National Director, hailed the initiative’s holistic model, stressing its role in mitigating malnutrition and empowering women and children. As the program scales, stakeholders remain optimistic about its potential to deliver lasting recovery, with exit strategies in place to ensure beneficiaries retain skills and resources post-project.

The Katsina mission reflects a growing emphasis on merging immediate relief with sustainable development, offering a blueprint for addressing humanitarian crises in conflict zones across West Africa.