ECOWAS and Senegal Collaborate on Hygienic Napkin and Nappy Manufacturing Initiative

On January 7, 2025, a key consultation meeting was held in Dakar, Senegal, regarding the project to establish a Hygienic Napkin and Nappy Manufacturing Unit, organized by the ECOWAS Commission’s Department of Human Development and Social Affairs (HDSA) through the ECOW Gender Development Center (EGDC).

The meeting took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Family and Solidarity of the Republic of Senegal, with prominent figures from the ECOWAS Commission and the Senegalese government in attendance.

The session was spearheaded by Honourable Pr Fatou Sow Sarr, the Commissioner for HDSA at ECOWAS, along with the Director of EGDC, the Acting Director of Legal Affairs, and the Director of Administration and General Services of the ECOWAS Commission. The ECOWAS delegation was warmly received by Honourable Maimouna Dieye, Minister for Family and Solidarity of Senegal, who praised the strong cooperation between Senegal and ECOWAS, particularly in the areas of gender promotion and women’s empowerment. Minister Dieye emphasized Senegal’s ongoing commitment to advancing the well-being of women across the country.

During the meeting, Commissioner Sow Sarr introduced the new approach from her department, focused on creating a global ecosystem designed to improve ECOWAS programs that champion gender equality and women’s empowerment. A cornerstone of this approach is the project to establish a manufacturing unit in Senegal for hygienic napkins and nappies. The facility aims to provide much-needed hygiene products for schoolgirls, women suffering from obstetric fistula, and the elderly. This initiative is seen as vital for improving access to feminine hygiene products while supporting local entrepreneurship.

Following the initial discussions, a technical meeting was held to finalize the guidelines and prioritize actions to ensure the success of the project. Both ECOWAS and the Senegalese Ministry for Family and Solidarity emphasized the importance of this project in improving the lives of women and girls, pledging full support for its implementation. The collaboration aims not only to address critical hygiene needs but also to bolster local industries by promoting sustainable business practices within the region.

The initiative marks an important step in ECOWAS’s broader commitment to advancing gender equality and improving health outcomes for women and children in West Africa. As the project moves forward, it is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and the daily lives of many women and girls in Senegal.