ECOWAS and Spain sign MoU worth €1.4 Million

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth One Million four hundred and ninety six thousand euros (€1,496,000) with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain on support to ECOWAS Specialised Agencies, namely: the ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (ECDG), the ECOWAS Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF) and the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) , today, December 6, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Spanish Cooperation will make a voluntary contribution in 2022 directly of 1.498,000 euros to the ECOWAS Specialised Agencies through the ECOWAS Commission as broken down below:

1. A line of 500,000 euros will go to the RAAF’s Project for the Promotion of Integrated School Feeding Models in West Africa.

2. A line of 250,000 Euros for ECREEE’s Water and Energy Project for the Increase of Food Security and Socio-Economic Development, corresponding to the first annuity.

3. A line of 498,000 euros from ACID’s Ecological Transition Program (FONTEC) will support the project Transition to a Clean Energy Circular Economy through the Optimization of High Energy Intensity Value Chains in High Impact Sectors, with ECREEE.

4. A line of 250,000 euros will go to the Project of institutional support and promotion of the new strategies of the ECGD within ECOWAS on the promotion of gender equality and the fight against gender-based violence.

The Spanish Cooperation has been supporting ECOWAS with programmes across different fields, including Peace and Security.