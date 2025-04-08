ECOWAS and UN Hold Consultative Talks Ahead of Security Council Briefing on West Africa

Senior officials from ECOWAS and the United Nations convened in New York on April 2, 2025, for a high-level consultative session ahead of a key UN Security Council briefing.

The meeting brought together Permanent Representatives of West African countries to the United Nations and Leonardo Santos Simão, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

The consultation served as a precursor to Simão’s scheduled briefing to the Security Council on April 3, where he presented the Secretary-General’s latest report on peace consolidation in West Africa and the ongoing work of UNOWAS.

The report highlighted rising challenges to regional peace, integration, and unity, while stressing the importance of reinforcing decades-long cooperation within the ECOWAS framework. It emphasized the urgency of safeguarding achievements in democratic governance and regional stability amid evolving threats.

Among its key recommendations, the report called for sustained support to regional security mechanisms. These include the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin, the Accra Initiative, and the ECOWAS Standby Force all considered vital instruments in the fight against terrorism and organized crime in West Africa.

During the session, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the UN, outlined the organization’s ongoing efforts in partnership with UNOWAS. She reiterated ECOWAS’s commitment to regional integration and underscored its consistent drive toward sustainable development, peace, and long-term stability.

The dialogue reaffirmed the critical partnership between ECOWAS and the UN, as both institutions continue to coordinate responses to security threats and development challenges across West Africa and the Sahel.