ECOWAS and UN Strengthen Ties in Key Areas of Cooperation

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, held a significant meeting with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, H.E. Amina Mohammed, on January 10, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The discussion marked a renewed commitment to deepening bilateral relations between the two organizations, focusing on key areas such as political cooperation, peace and security, trade liberalization, education, and regional integration.

During the meeting, President Touray highlighted the importance of counter-terrorism as a priority area for collaboration, particularly in light of the political climate in West Africa. He emphasized the ongoing work of the ECOWAS Commission to ensure the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which addresses the funding of the African Union’s peace and security budget. The resolution’s full implementation remains crucial to avoid its potential sidelining, according to Touray.

The conversation also touched on the recent decisions by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw their membership from the regional bloc. Both leaders discussed the immediate and long-term impacts of these withdrawals, particularly on trade relations and regional stability.

DSG Mohammed, in her response, brought up several cross-cutting issues, including the UN’s financial systems architecture, improving the investment climate, and enhancing food security and agricultural adaptation. She stressed the importance of addressing critical human development gaps, particularly in the energy sector, to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in West Africa. Her remarks underscored the necessity of policy and regulatory alignment to facilitate development.

Throughout the discussions, President Touray was joined by key ECOWAS leaders, including Dr. Tony Elumelu, the Director of Free Movement, Dr. Kola Fofola, the Director of Trade, Dr. Sani Adamu, the Head of the Peace Support Operations Division, and Dr. Babatunde Idowu, the Head of the Directorate of External Relations. These officials provided updates on the region’s integration progress, particularly in relation to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The meeting concluded with both leaders emphasizing the need to enhance the long-standing relationship between ECOWAS and the UN. President Touray called for a strengthened partnership to focus on pressing issues such as peace and security, human development, and economic growth.

DSG Mohammed, reflecting on the challenges facing the region, noted, “With the visit, we see what the priorities are, and how we can consolidate the work we have done together in the past year, particularly with the complex challenges in the Sahel, regional tensions, and economic issues.” She expressed optimism about the future, underscoring the opportunities to continue collaboration in addressing these challenges.

This visit marks the first high-level meeting at the ECOWAS Commission in 2025, signaling a renewed focus on vital regional and international cooperation.