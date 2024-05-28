ECOWAS and UNDP Unite to Bolster Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience in West Africa

Experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are convening in Abuja, Nigeria, for a three-day meeting from May 27 to 29, 2024, to strategize on enhancing disaster risk reduction and resilience in the region.

In her opening remarks, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, emphasized the importance of this retreat in advancing regional stability, peace, and development in West Africa. She conveyed the Commission’s gratitude to technical and financial partners, including the Swedish and Danish governments, and the UNDP, for their support in addressing natural disasters, conflicts, and other challenges faced by member states.

Mr. José Gabriel Levy, Ph.D., Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Nigeria, and H.E. Sune KROGSTRUP, Ambassador of Denmark to Nigeria and Permanent Representative of Denmark to ECOWAS, acknowledged the severe impact of climate change and insecurity on sub-Saharan African countries. They reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with ECOWAS and urged the international community to mobilize resources to combat these challenges, benefiting the entire African continent.

During the workshop, experts will work to establish a shared understanding of the expected outcomes from the Regional Resilience Strategy for West Africa. They will identify areas for capacity strengthening, establish indicators to measure progress, and outline pathways and components of the strategy for institutional integration within the ECOWAS Commission.

Approximately 40 participants, including representatives from ECOWAS and UNDP, experts, partners, and members of the working group, will attend the meeting. Discussions will focus on thematic areas such as good governance, peace, and security; macroeconomic resilience; sustainable livelihoods; social protection and resilience; gender sensitivity and social inclusion; and climate change and disaster risk reduction.