ECOWAS and UNICEF Pledge Stronger Alliance to Uphold Children’s Rights in West Africa

In a high-level meeting marked by shared resolve, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) agreed to deepen their partnership to advance the welfare of children and adolescents across the region.

The talks, held on February 25, 2025, between ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray and UNICEF’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou, focused on accelerating efforts to protect vulnerable youth and expand access to education, particularly for girls.

Fagninou, during his visit to ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, praised the longstanding collaboration between the two institutions and proposed joint initiatives to mark the regional bloc’s 50th anniversary later this year. These activities aim to spotlight critical issues facing West Africa’s children, including child protection, gender equality in education, and adolescent rights. Dr. Touray welcomed the proposal, emphasizing that such programs would reinforce ECOWAS’s commitment to “unity and solidarity” across member states.

“Our partners must help West Africa stand united, not divided,” Dr. Touray asserted, flanked by advisors including Special Adviser on Economic Integration Mambury Njie. “Together, we can ensure every child thrives in a region free from exploitation and inequality.”

The discussions come amid persistent challenges in West Africa, where conflicts, poverty, and cultural barriers continue to deprive millions of children of education and safety. UNICEF data reveals that over 50 million children in the region are out of school, with girls disproportionately affected due to early marriages and societal norms. Fagninou stressed the urgency of addressing these gaps, noting that “investing in girls’ education isn’t just moral—it’s transformative for economies and stability.”

Both leaders underscored the need for harmonized policies to combat child trafficking, labor, and violence, which remain rampant in parts of the Sahel and coastal states. They also explored leveraging ECOWAS’s regional frameworks to strengthen child protection laws and improve cross-border cooperation to rescue and reintegrate vulnerable minors.

The proposed anniversary initiatives are expected to include regional awareness campaigns, youth forums, and policy dialogues aimed at rallying governments and civil society toward actionable targets. Dr. Touray reiterated ECOWAS’s readiness to align its programs with UNICEF’s expertise, particularly in crisis-hit areas where children face heightened risks from displacement and violence.

Fagninou commended ECOWAS’s leadership, stating, “This partnership isn’t just about meetings—it’s about mobilizing resources and political will to turn promises into progress.”

As the meeting concluded, both sides affirmed their commitment to a unified West Africa where children’s rights are non-negotiable. With the region’s population under 15 projected to double by 2050, the stakes for this collaboration have never been higher.