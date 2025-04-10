ECOWAS and UNIDIR Launch Arms Management Assessment in Senegal

A four-day baseline evaluation on weapons and ammunition management commenced in Senegal on April 8, 2025, organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

The initiative aims to enhance national coordination and institutional frameworks to curb the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW) across the region.

The assessment seeks to strengthen Senegal’s capacity to implement effective arms control policies, establish a national coordination mechanism, and align strategies with regional disarmament instruments. Outcomes will inform a revised national roadmap to improve oversight of arms stockpiles and streamline international cooperation.

Colonel Crespin Arsène Sambou, Permanent Secretary of Senegal’s Small Arms Commission, underscored the importance of shared expertise during his opening remarks. “This forum allows us to exchange best practices critical to regional security,” he stated. Mohamed Lamine Coulibaly of UNIDIR emphasized the role of cross-border collaboration, noting, “International partnerships are vital to addressing SALW challenges in West Africa.”

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, reiterated the bloc’s commitment to supporting member states through technical assistance. Represented by ECOWAS Resident Representative Zelma Fassinou, he praised UNIDIR’s ongoing efforts to bolster institutional capabilities.

Senegal’s Minister for the Armed Forces, represented by Cabinet Director Mame Madior Sow, hailed the assessment as pivotal to national and regional stability. “ECOWAS and its partners continue to play an indispensable role in advancing peace,” she remarked, adding that the findings would guide future policy reforms.

The evaluation marks a step toward harmonizing regional security strategies amid rising concerns over arms trafficking. Such initiatives reflect broader efforts across West Africa to mitigate conflict risks through strengthened governance, a priority underscored by recurrent instability in the Sahel.