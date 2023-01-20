ECOWAS and USAID hold talks on Power Market development

A six-member delegation of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) headed by its Chairman, Mr Kocou Laurent Tossou, has held talks with representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Accra.

The talks were on critical issues relating to the development of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market, in particular, the launch of the second phase of the market.

A statement issued in Accra by ERERA said one of the key issues discussed at the meeting was the development, approval, and operationalization of the ECOWAS Regional Grid Code, which was required for the proper functioning of the second and competitive phase of the electricity market.

It said the discussions were held on Wednesday when the ERERA delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Director of USAID’s Regional Economic Growth, Mr. Matthew Anderson.

Other issues discussed included the finalization of the ECOWAS Regional Transmission Tariff, ERERA’s strategic plan for the next four years, the sustainable funding of ERERA’s activities as well as ERERA’s partnership with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

It said both institutions agreed that the sustainability of the financing of ERERA’s activities would depend on the funding from the regional power market.

The Energy Team Leader, Dr Rockfeler Herisse and the Project Management Specialist, Mr. Michael Oppong-Adjei, of the Regional Economic Growth Office, West Africa, participated in the meeting.

ERERA’s team was composed of the Chairman of ERERA, Mr Kocou Laurent Tossou; Regulatory Council Member, Dr Haliru Dikko; Power Expert, Mr. Yawovi Negbegble; Legal Expert, Mr. Oumar Bangoura; Head of Administration and Finance, Mr. Ofosuhene Apenteng-Takyiako; and Communication Officer, Mr. Uwem Thompson.

The USAID is one of ERERA’s strategic partners and has been supporting the regional regulator in its electricity market development activities.