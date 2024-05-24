ECOWAS and USAID Pave the Way for New Partnership Agreement

High-level discussions between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have set the stage for a promising new chapter in their collaborative efforts.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Mrs. Jo Lesser OLTHETEN, Regional Director for West Africa at USAID, engaged in substantive talks aimed at finalizing a comprehensive partnership agreement between their respective institutions.

The meeting, attended by directors and experts from both the ECOWAS Commission and USAID, provided an invaluable platform for assessing past cooperation and charting the course for future collaboration. H.E. Mrs. Tchintchibidja and Mrs. OLTHETEN deliberated on the scope of programs and projects to be encompassed by the forthcoming partnership agreement, slated for signing later this year.

In her opening remarks, Vice-President Tchintchibidja underscored the imperative of reinvigorating the longstanding partnership between ECOWAS and USAID. This collaboration, which spans diverse sectors such as peace and security, early warning mechanisms, agriculture, health, gender equality, social inclusion, energy, and communication, remains pivotal to advancing regional development objectives.

Affirming ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to fostering democracy, peace, and security across the region, H.E. Mrs. Tchintchibidja emphasized the readiness of ECOWAS sectoral departments to identify strategic areas of cooperation. These collaborative efforts are envisioned to bolster regional stability, facilitate the implementation of sustainable development initiatives, and fortify democratic institutions within member states.

Mrs. Jo Lesser OLTHETEN echoed these sentiments, lauding ECOWAS’s pivotal role in driving economic integration and its multifaceted interventions across various sectors. She commended ECOWAS’s steadfast dedication to countering terrorism and preserving regional peace and security.

Highlighting the forthcoming five-year cooperative agreement, Mrs. OLTHETEN outlined its comprehensive scope and estimated budget of 1 billion US dollars. The agreement is poised to address a myriad of thematic areas tailored to meet the specific needs of ECOWAS and its member states. It aims to bolster economic development, enhance the resilience of communities grappling with economic, security, and climate-related challenges, and advance the region’s overall prosperity.

The discussions between ECOWAS and USAID signal a renewed commitment to collaborative action, underscoring the shared goal of fostering sustainable development, prosperity, and stability across West Africa.