ECOWAS Anniversary Lecture on Digital Transformation at Accra University

In celebration of the 49th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, delivered a thought-provoking lecture at the University of Communication and Technology in Accra.

The event, titled “ECOWAS Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” centered on the crucial role of communication technology in driving the digital transformation of the region.

Event Highlights:

Warm Welcome: Professor Emmanuel Afoakwa, Vice-Chancellor of the university, extended his appreciation to ECOWAS for choosing the institution to host this significant event. He underscored the importance of engaging students in discussions about regional development and the future of ECOWAS.

Keynote Address: Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil emphasized the transformative power of communication technology in fostering economic growth and ensuring socio-political stability across the ECOWAS region. He discussed how digital tools, including cybersecurity measures and data analytics, are essential in addressing contemporary challenges such as terrorism and transnational crimes. Ambassador Wakil reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to enhancing regional peace and security, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as the Regional Action Plan against land and sea banditry and terrorism, and the operationalization of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF).

Focus Areas: The lecture delved into critical topics, including the role of regional mediators and facilitators, such as the ECOWAS Committee of the Wise (Committee of Elders), in resolving conflicts and promoting peace. The discussion aimed to enlighten students on the intersection of technology, security, and economic development within the ECOWAS framework.

This anniversary lecture aimed to inspire and educate university students on the importance of communication technology in advancing ECOWAS objectives, fostering a deeper understanding of regional dynamics and the potential for digital innovation to drive progress and prosperity.