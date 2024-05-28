ECOWAS at 49: President of the Commission’s Message

Message from His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission

Esteemed Ladies and Gentlemen, Citizens of ECOWAS Member States,

Today marks the 49th anniversary of the signing of the treaty that gave birth to the Economic Community of West African States. Over nearly half a century, ECOWAS has stood as a beacon of regional cooperation, fostering shared prosperity and unity among our diverse peoples.

As we commemorate this milestone, let us reflect on the remarkable achievements that ECOWAS has accomplished. From facilitating the free movement of people to promoting intra-regional trade, enhancing energy and transport infrastructure, advancing governance, and bolstering peace and security, ECOWAS has made tangible strides toward our collective vision of a peaceful and prosperous region.

Yet, even as we celebrate our successes, we cannot ignore the challenges that persist. Insecurity remains a pressing concern, with some member states grappling with the daily threat of terrorism and the resulting displacement and food insecurity affecting large segments of our population.

In the face of these challenges, our unity is paramount. It is our collective strength that will enable us to overcome adversity and safeguard the integrity of our community. As General Yakubu Gowon, one of ECOWAS’ founding fathers, aptly remarked, the breakup of our community would be a grievous disservice to past, present, and future generations.

Therefore, let us rally together under the theme of “Strengthening Regional Unity, Peace, and Security.” This theme underscores the urgent need to preserve the unity and peace envisioned by ECOWAS’ founding fathers and reaffirms our commitment to working tirelessly toward these cherished objectives.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our leaders, past and present, as well as to the dedicated members of our community and our valued partners, both local and international. It is through our collective efforts and unwavering unity that we will secure the peace and stability of our member states and pave the way for the harmonious socio-economic development of our region.

In unity, there is strength. Let us remain steadfast in our resolve to uphold the ideals of ECOWAS and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish our ECOWAS community and all its members a joyous anniversary.

Long live ECOWAS!

Long live African unity!