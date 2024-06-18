ECOWAS-AU-UNOWAS Mission Assesses Sierra Leone’s National Unity Agreement

The Presidents of ECOWAS, AU, and UNOWAS have deployed a Joint Assessment Mission to Sierra Leone following the signing of the ‘Agreement for National Unity’ between the Government and the All Peoples Congress (APC) party on October 18, 2023.

Led by H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão of UNOWAS and H.E. Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, former Vice President of The Gambia, the Mission aims to evaluate progress in implementing the agreement. It will engage with government officials, APC leadership, political parties, security agencies, and stakeholders, including a courtesy call on President H.E. Maada Bio.

As moral guarantors, the Mission urges all political actors and citizens to prioritize national peace, unity, and stability above partisan interests.